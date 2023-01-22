Pd, Business interview with Bonaccini: “I don’t care about the slogans of a certain left, ideological and maximalist”

With the approval of values ​​manifesto (YOU CAN READ IT HERE) the congress of the Democratic Party finally comes alive. Four months after the collapse of the last political elections, the lowest point in the history of the party, first the members and then the sympathizers will choose the successor of Enrico Letta. And there will be many things that will have to change to make sense of the expression “New Democratic Party” in which the hopes of the centre-left people are embodied. Affaritaliani.it talked about it with Stefano Bonaccinipresident of Emilia-Romagna and favorite in all the polls for the secretariat race.



The Democratic Party is going through a very difficult phase, after numerous electoral defeats, the collapse of members and that in the polls: what are you aiming for to relaunch it?

“We need a profound renewal in people and in the way we address the country: we must go out and return to people, to the places where they work and meet. We have to change the management team, become a party in which there is room for many and not a few who decide, involving and giving space to the base, members and voters, and to the many mayors and administrators used in the territories to give concrete answers every day to citizens: women and men who, not by chance, have won the elections in the Municipalities in recent years while they have lost at the national level. Finally, an identity and a clear message with which we can be identified: the Democratic Party will be the party that defends schools and public health, which will promote a popular initiative law for the introduction of the legal minimum wage and put the ecological transition as a priority for the future of the country and our children”.

So far the congressional debate has been very polarized on names, but there has been little talk of proposals: how do you imagine the new Democratic Party? What is the main difference between your proposal and those of the other candidates?

“Every day on my social profiles I am publishing a series of concrete proposals on individual topics. In fact, I see a risk: falling back into the disease of slogans, which bring applause at conferences and on television, but no real change. I don’t care about that left, ideological and maximalist. This is why at work, for example, in addition to the legal minimum wage, a battle is needed to adjust salaries to inflation, exactly the opposite of what the government has done, preferring to lower taxes on higher incomes with the flat tax. Furthermore, I intend to propose a fair Training Income during the learning paths and a reform of the Citizenship Income which must be maintained as a tool to combat poverty, but which completely lacks the job search part. Alongside work, we support those who do business in a healthy and serious way, because without business there is no income generation: we help those who invest in research and innovation, those who take on permanent contracts, those who are committed to environmental sustainability” .

The candidates for the Pd secretariat, from left: Bonaccini, De Micheli, Cuperlo and Schlein

The question of alliances has been held up for some time: do you see a Democratic Party closer to the Third Pole or to the M5S?

“The Democratic Party must recover a majority vocation, seeking votes from both the left and the centre. Alliances are essential to win, but to do them well you have to start with programs and you need a bigger and more robust Democratic Party. I see Conte and Calenda more concerned about opposing us than the government. Behavior in contradiction with the mandate entrusted to them by their voters: but they know very well that they will necessarily have to deal with the Democratic Party, unless they want to continue losing and only ask for a testimonial vote. Making the right govern for the next 20 years”.

How do you assess the chances of the centre-left in Lombardy with Majorino and in Lazio with D’Amato?

“In a situation of objective difficulty, the Democratic Party has fielded two authoritative and competent figures, who are giving their best. They are the only ones who can try to play with the right”.

What is your opinion on the Meloni government and what type of opposition do you foresee for the Democratic Party?

“I have the feeling that the honeymoon is already over and contradictions are starting to emerge between Meloni from the electoral campaign, who promised the moon, and the one in the government, who is forced to come to terms with reality. Just look at the cost of petrol: they had promised to remove excise duties and instead increased them. Even the resources allocated for energy will only be enough for three months, while those for health care are totally insufficient”.

The center-right is aiming for decisions on regional autonomy, what do you think, in your dual capacity as leader of the center-left and president of Emilia-Romagna?

“The autonomy project presented by Minister Calderoli is inadmissible because it divides Italy, it favors those who have more and penalizes those who have less. He will also find problems at home on this, because I struggle to imagine Meloni and Berlusconi going into confrontation with the South. And the southern regions themselves, not just those led by the centre-left, are calling for a completely different approach. I ask that we start again from the agreement found at the time between all the regions and Minister Boccia: there is a just autonomy, which does not take away from anyone but aims to simplify the rules, to speed up investment times, to bring decisions closer to citizens. This is the approach of Emilia-Romagna, which in fact has never asked for an extra euro”.

You presented yourself as a cross-current candidate, but in fact most of the leaders of the Democratic Party chose to support you: how can this be reconciled with the need for renewal also expressed by a “constituent” type congress?

“I explicitly said that I don’t want the support of any faction and that I will completely change the management team. If my candidacy is transversal, it is because I have asked everyone to leave the casemates of these years and to build a new proposal. And by my side I will call mayors and administrators, as well as those who have worked their way up in the area. The Democratic Party administers most of the Italian municipalities, a very rich nursery from which to draw”.

