“You win by strengthening the Democratic Party, a pluralist, critical party with a vocation for government. Personally, I am also committed to better defining and expanding a left-wing area, present but fragmented. Since ’89, in the West, the hope of a more humane and more just world has been extinguished. The result is there for all to see: increased inequality, democratic crisis and war”. The words of Godfrey Bettinihistorical leader of the Roman left of the Democratic Party, interviewed by Quotidiano Nazionale, sends a very clear and precise message to the leaders and the secretary Elly Schlein.

After the last European and municipal elections, it is clear that the Democratic Party must be the linchpin of the coalition to be built to face the Centre-right of Georgia Meloni. A PD that obviously looks to the left, that is AVS but also the M5S, and that also includes the centrists. Not only Calenda but also Renzi, who with that embrace to Thin on the field during the heart match he has clearly drawn closer to the Dems. On the other hand, explain sources from both the Democratic Party and the parties of the former Third Pole, there is no room for a center, it is now evident.

Especially because the Berlusconi family, Marina and Piersilvio (who could also take the field in first person), has every interest in strengthening Forza Italia as a pro-European, moderate and liberal party within the Center-right. With the ambitious goal of overtaking Fratelli d’Italia in 2027, perhaps with Piersilvio at the helm. And so Bettini’s words certify the approval of the Democratic left for the project of a Democratic party linchpin of a new Centre-left, which starts from the referendum battles against autonomy and the premiership, and which in perspective could become the alternative, with Schlein at the helm, to the Centre-right.

