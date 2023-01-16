Primaries, Bettini sticks the Democratic Party: “Enough discussing, we need a political line that summarizes the various souls”

A haemorrhage has invested the Democratic Party, starting with the latest policies. A loss of votes and preferences which however, according to the latest polls, has had a slight brake in recent days, but not so much to exalt spirits. And while the left-wing electorate tends – on a general level – to continue to prefer the 5 Star Movementthe dems have been busy discussing whether it would be appropriate for citizens to vote online during the upcoming primaries, re-scheduled for February 26th.

Of course, a contemporary discussion but devoid of political content, which should be the honey to be used to bring the center-left electorate back into the dem fold. Goffredo Bettini, one of the creators of the Democratic Party, as well as a proponent of the broad field, takes stock of the situation on what is today – or probably should be – the main left-wing party and on the upcoming primaries. Without giving him a preference, even though he wouldn’t mind having a woman leading the Democratic Party.

Over the years the Democratic Party has had different souls and different changes. But what is the Democratic Party today?

“It is an important democratic party that has certainly governed better, when it has governed, than the Right. It represents a pillar of Italian democracy and has, in times of crisis, also saved the Republic from bankruptcy. However, it is a party that has predominantly carried out a government function over the years and from the government, as I say, you cannot see the Earth well, that is, the micro-life of people. And this dirigisme from above, which D’Alema once self-critically called reformism from above, has made us lose touch with life too much. It has therefore become a somewhat elitist party too distant, to be a left-wing party, from the people. The people have gone in various directions: towards populism, now towards the Cinquestelle but also towards Meloni. Our goal is to reconquer, through the innovation of our roots, the people we have lost. Of course, they are no longer the people they once were. There has even been an anthropological change. But without the people there is no left.”

The Pd primaries are scheduled for February 26, and Elly Schlein has proposed online voting. A hotly contested idea, but a compromise was eventually reached. Was the proposal so opposed because they feared that online voting would attract more young people to vote, Schlein’s largest user base?

“I appreciated the effort to widen the audience of people, citizens, who can vote. But we are in progress, the congressional debate phase has already begun and if the rules of the game are changed, everyone must agree. There was a contrary position from Bonaccini and therefore it was right to find a compromise that suited everyone. That said, I want to say one thing clearly: just discuss the timing of the Congress, how Congress is held, how to vote and all those internal issues that affect very few Italian citizens. It is right to place one’s own proposals for Italy at the center of the Congress, because if there may be an interest in the Congress of the Democratic Party, in the national debate, this interest does not derive from how we vote, but it derives from what we vote on and who prevails in this conflict”.

You mentioned earlier that a sort of revolution should be needed to change today’s Democratic Party. But seeing the candidates who are running for the Primary, it does not seem that there is an innovation

“In some respects the candidacies, at least in terms of the ambition of the political leadership, have a history. Bonaccini also has a very long history at the national level, but he has characterized himself more as a man of local government; the Schelin is completely new; Cuperlo no, but he has always represented the opposition and therefore it cannot be said that he has a particularly long direct leadership of the Party; De Micheli also. So, some shuffling of cards is there. But I believe that beyond the generational aspects, i.e. changing faces or not, the theme remains the political one. In the Democratic Party there are two souls: one tendentially apologetic of development as it is, which needs to be improved, changed; the other instead criticizes. You have to choose where the Democratic Party is located. I think that critical positions are needed today, because current development, and also the current globalization process, certainly have many arrows to its bow, but they also determine forms and ways of inequality and a certain loss of meaning in life. Not only of those who are economically ill, but of those who find it difficult to live in a very selfish, very individualistic and fragmented society. There is a certain loss of meaning”.

Today the center-right is in the government, but does Meloni’s strength lie in the weakness of the Democratic Party?

“We need to talk about issues that concern the people. Of course, they have taken an electorate traditionally or potentially on the left, i.e. workers, low incomes. But on the other hand, rightly so, if the left and the procedures of democratic politics don’t give them an answer, the people rightly go looking for the answers, with a shortcut, in those who promise things that they don’t then deliver. Just look at the question of excise duties on petrol. I think the people will soon realize that these are promises that are not fulfilled. In the end, the Right is good at making the opposition, at denouncing the problems. Then, when it comes to building solutions, it is always very complex”.

Who will vote in the primary?

“I said it: I wrote my last book (“Aleft da capo”, Ed. Paper First, 304 pages, 18 euros), which is causing quite a debate and this is my role in Congress. I offer all candidates these contents”.

But would you like a woman at the helm of the Democratic Party?

“Definitely, but above all I’d like to see a political line. I still have to check all the candidates carefully”.



