Bersani vs. Vannacci, we’re going to trial. The former PD secretary: “Let’s get to the bottom of this now”

Pier Luigi Bersani does not intend to pay the fine imposed on him by the Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated defamation against General Roberto VannacciThe former secretary of the Democratic Party was condemned for having defined the representative elected to the European Parliament in the ranks of the League as a “asshole“. Bersani – reports Il Corriere della Sera – immediately made it known that he wants “to get to the bottom of it, to go to trial“, instead of paying a fine already requested by the prosecutor. The facts that led to the complaint are related to the September 2023during his speech at the Ravenna Unity Festival. Bersani spoke about the general’s book like this: “When you read that stuff, you think: then let’s dissolve the army and the institutions and make a huge bar, the Bar Italia. And I have a sincere question left: excuse me, but if in that bar there is it is possible to call a homosexual abnormalAnd Is it even possible to call a general an idiot?“.

Vannacci he decided to file a complaint for these words and, having never received an apology from Bersani, he went ahead with the case which now will come to courtgiven Bersani’s desire to go all the way. The former PD secretary – continues Il Corriere – then clarified that his intention was not to offend him but “criticize the opinions he expresses“. Solidarity with Bersani came, among others, from Roberto Hope (“He’s absolutely right”) by Laura Boldrini and from Luana Zanella of Avs. Bersani has not yet received communication from the Prosecutor’s Office, when he will receive it will have 15 days to object and ask to go to trial.