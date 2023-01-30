Pd, the line of repentant Grillini is getting longer. Here are the next entries

The primaries of the Pd they get closer and among the dem the adhesions of former members of the M5s. It was yesterday to open the dances Dino Giarrusso, the former Hyena MEP who yesterday took the floor during Bonaccini’s rally to say that he would join the dem. “Today I’m here in Milan with Stefano Bonaccini – said Giarrusso – to announce the my passage to the Pdfor which I thank Stefano Bonaccini, who is an excellent administrator, a person who grew up in bread and politics in the best sense of the term, in the sense of daily and personal commitment, which therefore comes from the PCI in the region historically better managed of Italy. I’m sure Bonaccini will know reinvigorate a modern left but with ancient roots to be proud of”. But the Announcements in the Pd house they seem don’t end here.

The “grillinizzazione” – reads the newspaper – could to continue in next weeks with the accession of Luigi di Maio And Vincent Spadafora. For the former foreign minister, the negotiation is more complicated. DiMaio awaits first the outcome of the selection of the EU commission for the choice of the envoy in Persian Gulf. The former head of the Five Stars he doesn’t want to irritate the government Meloni: the ok of the Italian executive for the appointment is fundamental. The negotiation with Vincenzo Spadafora however, it is in good shape. The announcement could get to tight ride. Already at European the former sports minister could take the field with the list of the Democratic Party.

