The Pd is already close to the split, Reformist basethe current of the former Renzians of the party has decided to give the ultimatum to his secretary Elly Schlein. The message is clear: “Either everything changes, or we leave“. Lorenzo Guerini does not mince words to describe the situation and promises battle already in the next one national direction of the party. “We do not chase shortcuts. We all have to work for relaunch the Democratic Party, in a spirit of collaboration with the secretary. Naturally – Guerini says to the Messenger – it is necessary that she be able to involve everyoneknow how to listen and make synthesis. Having been a secretary for seven years, I know that it is the driver who has the greater interest in unity“.

About the war Guerini is clear: “Let’s start from a substantial fact. The conflict – continues Guerini al Messaggero – was born with Russia’s aggression on Ukrainewho fights to defend the own freedom and sovereignty, not only their own but also ours. One effort that must be sustained with all our support, political, economic and military“. Guerini asks for clarity on the heavy administrative defeat: “I think it is reasonable not to put on the shoulders of the secretary in office for two months the negative electoral outcome: the reasons for the defeat matured over a longer period of time. But it is one serious defeat which must be taken seriously. To say “give us timewe will solve”, it is not enough”.

