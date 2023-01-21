Pd: assembly approves congressional regulation and manifesto

The assembly of the Democratic Party approved the congressional regulation with 11 votes against and 24 abstentions. The assembly also approved the manifesto for the New Democratic Party with 18 votes against and 22 abstentions.

Pd: Bonaccini, surreal discussion about your name right now

“I haven’t found citizens asking me in recent weeks if I agree to change the name of the party. It’s surreal. Given that I like the name and symbol of the Democratic Party, like the 2007 manifesto of values, and I find them still current, I want to discuss our political line with our members”. Stefano Bonaccini said it at the Pd assembly.

Pd: Bonaccini, I agree with the manifesto, but the constituent must go ahead

“Thanks to Enrico Letta for the work you have done in these complicated months when, I imagine, the temptation was another. I shared the document, but if the constituent phase ended today it would be a small thing. To the friends of Article One I say welcome back , but if they were the only ones to return, it would be a small thing. We must open the constituent assembly later, keep it open in the coming months, trying to recall those millions of people who have left and who have begun to vote on the right. The congressional path is been too long. A congress that lasts six months under these conditions makes us look like Martians”. Stefano Bonaccini said it at the Pd assembly.

Pd, Schlein: we need a clear identity otherwise we don’t represent anyone

“We have to choose an identity and a social block of reference. You can’t be everything and the opposite of everything, otherwise you end up no longer representing anyone”. This was underlined by Elly Schlein, candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, speaking at the constituent assembly of the party. “This is the only non-personal party in Italy. And it is a value that we must defend with our teeth, together with the pluralism of our party. We must keep this large community together but without giving up a direction and a clear vision, understandable to people We have to mend the fractures with the reference worlds that no longer feel represented: work, hospitality, the third sector, school”. Because “I am happy that Roberto Speranza is here” but “this congress is not only useful for a reunion between us ruling class, we must continue it even after”.

Pd: goodbye Letta to the Assembly, I fought a good battle

Enrico Letta claims to have fought the good fight: a quote from Saint Paul that well describes what the soul of the secretary of the democratic party must be at the appointment with the farewell to the Nazarene. Letta will continue to lead the party until February 26 but the one at today’s national assembly represents, to all intents and purposes, his farewell speech. Here, then, is the meaning of the quotation from the apostle Paul who uses ‘the metaphor of the battle to describe his torture and endurance. “I keep the bitterness and the generosity to myself”, Letta lets slip during a speech in which he repeatedly recalled the strength of collective intelligence and the importance of unity.

The secretary has spent a lot during his mandate to reconcile the different sensitivities present in the party. Finally, at the time of establishing the rules of the primaries, with the tug of war on online voting, and in the last 48 hours with the manifesto of the New Democratic Party. “It was right to hold on and get here today. I keep the bitterness and ingenerosity to myself”, says Letta: “The secretary or the secretary of the Democratic Party cannot spend the whole day trying to mediate between the positions within the party and then, at the end of the day, think about what to say to the Italians with the residual strength they have left. I come out more determined than when I started, I come out more in love with the Democratic Party”. Then, to temper the emotion, the secretary indulges in irony: “I assure you that I will not build another alternative party to the Democratic Party”.

An implicit reference to another dem leader who has faced, albeit in a different way, the same obstacles as Read in the Democratic Party and who decided to leave it, to found Italia Viva. Despite this, it prevails in Read the pride for the path taken since he received the baton of the Democratic Party from Nicola Zingaretti, who Read say thank you. The analysis of Read it starts from the defeat of 25 September, the day in which the knots of a Democratic Party that began to fibrillate since the fall of the Draghi government, on 21 July, came home to roost.

“I agreed to lead the party after the defeat,” he recalls again Read: “It is a phase in which it is a question of taking blows, I agreed to do it to allow you four candidates to revive what we are, relaunch our history and write a new history of this party. I myself would have liked it to be faster but all in all, it’s better this way. There is always a tiring time after a defeat, a new secretary in November would have had the wind against because defeat has a time with the wind against. We have absorbed the blow and from 26 February we are ready to restart”. Until the fall of the executive led by the former ECB president, the dem seemed to have the wind in their sails.

Moral winners of the election of the President of the Republic: Read he was the first to rely on the “wisdom of Parliament” which, while the leaders of the parties were engaged in daring negotiations, gradually increased the consensus around Mattarella’s encore. Then the war in Ukraine presented a new challenge for a party that Read he wanted to be firmly on the side of NATO, the European Union and total support for Kiev. The fall of the Draghi government and the simultaneous end of the Campo Largo project which also included the Five Stars, represented the return to year zero for the Democratic Party. And Read he found himself having to face two attempts to take over: on the one hand the Third Pole on the moderate vote, on the other the Five Stars on the left-wing electorate. Attempts that, for Readthey failed.

“They have been difficult months because there was clearly an attempt to replace the Democratic Party, an attempt that today we can say has failed”, observed the dem leader: “I say it with great force: we must experience a sense of unity and respect among us which comes first because the strength of our party is irreplaceable for Italian democracy If it hadn’t been for the Democratic Party to field two great personalities in two regions that make up a quarter of the voters like D’Amato and Majorino, what would have been the alternative to the right? There wouldn’t have been. Even in the election of the ten members of the CSM, a few days ago, we made the best choice of the whole Parliament. It was right to keep hard and get here today. The bitterness and the ingenerosity I keep to myself”.

Pd Assembly, follow the live

On the notes of the national anthem, the national assembly of the Democratic Party began in Rome, at the Antonianum auditorium, called to approve the Manifesto of values ​​and the regulation which, among other things, provides for the possibility of online voting for primaries in the event that the voter is unable to physically go to the gazebos. During the meeting will be illustrated the Manifest and the Compassthe result, the latter, of the questionnaires sent by the clubs and the basic term of the Manifest. Yesterday the mediation of the secretary Enrico Letta it led to the elaboration of a device – a sort of preamble to the Manifesto – which should avoid problems in the approval process.

Subscribe to the newsletter

