Pd, the new Schlein era begins: green light for the dem assembly

The new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinarrived at the “La Nuvola” Congress Center in Eur in Rome to attend the Assembly of Democratic party. At the entrance he embraced Stefano Bonaccinicompetitors to the secretariat of the Democratic Party and the former secretary Enrico Letta. Instead, the president of the congress commission of the Democratic Party opened the work of the assembly, Silvia Roggianipaying homage to the deceased colleague Bruno Astorre: “We begin this assembly with a great void, the one left by Bruno Astorre. His disappearance today questions all of us”.

Pd, Letta’s intervention: “Together to build a new party”

The former dem secretary then took the floor Enrico Letta: “Greetings and good luck to Elly Schlein and to all of us. The path we chose was the right one, that of making a journey not for a new secretary or a new secretary, but for build together a new Democratic Party. This is the way. I say this for a very simple reason and this is the message I want to leave for you, Elly, and Stefano Bonaccini. It was important a path che laid the foundations, not for the hundred meters, but for running the marathon. There marathon it means building together the conditions for our country to change in the next political elections”.Right and left are not the same. When there was the Lampedusa massacre, we were in Lampedusa the following day and we launched Mare Nostrum. No, right and left are not the same: use the strength of the investiture to the fullest, for the good of the party and for the good of the country,” concluded Letta.

Pd, from climate justice to work: Schlein’s speech

Unity, clarity, climate justice, work and equal rights: these are the keywords that animated the first official speech by Elly Schlein as secretary of the democratic party, who immediately wanted to thank “those who have committed themselves to making us happy with this extraordinary exercise of democracy, which we are the only party in Italy to carry out, the congress, the primaries”. “Thank you to everyone who went to vote, more than a million. We did it,” said Schlein. “We no longer want to see membership irregularities, we have evils to eradicate, we no longer want to see bosses and caciques. We will have to work a lot together on this, it depends on the credibility of the Democratic Party, on which I am not willing to give an inch”, clarified the secretary of the Democratic Party.

