The Democratic Party will be in “retreat” next weekend Gubbioin a very luxurious 5 star hotelnews that caused an uproar given the battles of the secretary of the dem Schlein on “minimum salary” to support for people in difficulty. But apparently the party has found the money to pay for those expensive hotel rooms. But he didn't do the same with them PD headquarters in Romethe dems turn out defaulters in 19 out of 21 party offices of the Capital. Il Giornale has come into possession of the documents relating to the two-year period 2021-2023 and the related fees never paid. The debt total of the last two years, by the Democratic Party towards Ater, amounts to 227 thousand euros. To this must be added the previous with the Ater and on January 25, 2021, it was approximately 413 thousand euros.

The curious thing is that i rental fees, moreover, already decreased by 40-60% after Ater granted the relief requested by the Democratic Party on rental rates, they are decidedly low. Let's go from €165 to €277 per month. The transaction, of which Il Giornale is in possession, is dated 25 January 2021: the debt amounts to just under 413 thousand euros. A figure that the Dems (as they had already done in the past) are asking for pay in installments: 240 monthly installments to pay off the debt with Ater. To date, the Democratic Party – say internal sources – would appear to be pay off debts slowly backwards, but we don't talk about rent: 19 out of 21 locations are have been in arrears for 15 years and they continue to be so in the silence of the leaders.

