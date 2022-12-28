Pd congress: Fassino distances himself from Franceschini, here’s who goes with him



Francescrack? Democratic Areathe current led by Dario Franceschiniloses an important piece: Peter Fassino he left the group. But there is a big question mark about the troops that will follow the General in this adventure. And with what temporal and political perspective.

In contrast to the decision to support Elly Schlein at the congress, the former mayor of Turin created a new area within the Dems, aligned with Stefano Bonaccini and call “Democratic Initiative”. The choice of name is quite curious, because those who remember the First Republic remember that this was the name of the current led by Amintore Fanfani within the DC. And, later, the acronym was recycled by political subjects of various orientations.

In any case, the Catholic component plays a decisive role even today, in the fracture of the “correntone” which has always been the balance between those who contend for the leadership of the Democratic Party. A part of Area Dem is in fact tempted by the project of Pierluigi Castagnetti, which aims to recreate an institutional representation of the Catholic world. Others, on the other hand, see Elly Schlein – who is also an atheist – as the proposal closest to fundamental Catholic values, given her commitment to the Third Sector, welfare and the fight against social inequalities.

Among the most enthusiastic about the candidacy of the young deputy is Michela DeBiase, also a parliamentarian and wife of Dario Franceschini. The former Minister of Culture was already quite convinced in maintaining that this management group had had its day and therefore needed to be renewed, but it is said to the Nazarene that the enthusiasm of his partner, close to Elly Schlein in terms of culture and sensitivity, has given further impetus to a decision that is not taken for granted.

The historical group of Area Dem therefore remains compact, of which they also belong Franco Mirabelli, Marina Sereni and Chiara Braga.

So who are the neo-Fassinians who will join the “Democratic Initiative”?

“Few and not all of them relevant”, commented the leaders of Area Dem. Yet there are some familiar faces: the senator Francesca Puglisithe MP Gianclaudio Bressa and also Roberto Montanari, coordinator of the National Commission for Congress. The census, however, is still partial.

There are in fact some Area Dem exponents who are lined up in support of Stefano Bonaccini, but who will not necessarily team up with Piero Fassino, given that once the congress is closed the currents will have the usual settling motions. I am in this position the MEP note Pina Picerno (suspect of a role of primary importance in the eventual Bonaccini secretariat) and also local representatives such as Fabio Bottero (Mayor of Trezzano sul Naviglio, in the Milan area).

The positions of are not yet clear Roberta Pinottiformer Minister of Defense (so far very loyal to Franceschini, but who is given among the undecided), and of the MEP Patricia Toiawhich could remain hidden in this congressional session.

Major maneuvers underway: the tumultuous reshuffle of the Dem currents is far from complete.

Read also: Pd primaries: the reshuffle of the currents and the psychosis of the infiltrators – INSIDE

Subscribe to the newsletter

