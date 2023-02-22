Electoral political polls today February 22, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – L’latest political poll of Swg, broadcast on 20 February by Tg La7, smiles at centre-right which would see its general approval increase by half a percentage point compared to last week.

After the record growth of the past months, it would now be stable Brothers of Italy but Giorgia Meloni he may have several reasons to be happy given that his party is indicated by the survey well over the psychological threshold of 30%.

Closer to another bar, that of double digits, is Matthew Salvini with the League which would be confirming its good period; instead the growth of was more contained Come on Italy which still draws a positive sign despite the recent controversy over the sentences of Silvio Berlusconi about the war in Ukraine.

In total Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia, would be 46.5% for the survey, thus improving their score compared to the policies even without counting the centrists of Noi Moderati and the Renaissance-Sgarbi list.

It would be closer and closer to the pentastellati so in voting intentions the Democratic party which, after exceeding 20% ​​in both Lombardy and Lazio, would now be exploiting the effect of primaries for the secretariat to be held next Sunday.

It would seem to continue the bad moment for Charles Calenda And Matthew Renzithey too came out very downsized from the regional elections without counting the rumors of possible disagreements between the leader of Action is that of Italy alive.

