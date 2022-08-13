The Democratic Party, deprived of the protective umbrella of Draghi and his executive, focuses on the “ideological” propaganda of the past

The thirty-five million Italians in holiday for Ferragosto and the others left at home have something else in mind than to think about the vote of September 25th. Indifference, it will be said. No. Detachment from the usual way of campaigning by talking about the “sex of angels” and demonizing the opponent as they are doing especially the Pd and the left, more and more extreme. The reserves also take the field. Yesterday former Prime Minister Prodi with a rant against the center-right: “If it wins, you risk democracy.”

The day before yesterday some interested friends of the nostalgic left recalling that these elections will be less than a month away from the centenary of the March on Rome of the black shirts Melons in the wake of the populism of Mussolini.

The refusal of fascism by the leader of FdI ready to enter Palazzo Chigi? Only a “pathetic makeup”Is the refrain from the left. Here we are. To the game of three cards.

To the pollution of wells. The Democratic Party, deprived of the protective umbrella of Draghi and his executive, focuses on the “ideological” propaganda of the past. Where did the center-left army go after the end of the L agreementetta-Calenda and the birth of an unrealistic third centrist pole (there are already those who define it as a “chicken”) and the 5Stars that run alone?

Readthe cultured Christian Democrat disciple of Beniamino Andratta, resurrected seven years after being buried by Renzi, this time he is far from “serene” with the PD more and more alone and pushed increasingly left by the new and turbulent allies such as the Italian Left, the Greens and + Europe.

Putting the history (zig-zag) and the (incompatible) programs of these small parties and their respective bosses and bosses on the scales how can one think after September 25 of a possible government alliance of the Democratic Party with Calenda, Renzi, the M5S, that is, the Brancaleone Army? The left insists on the inclined path of ideological propaganda because in the latest FdI polls it loses a full point compared to a week ago.

But Letta remains in the quagmire with the Democratic Party below 23% leading a center-left coalition on 32%, with the center-right given around 48%. The air has been in the air since April 18, 1948 and March 27, 1994, certainly not for popular participation but for the result of those two elections which ended the first with the triumph of the Catholic-Degasperian DC and the knockout of the Popular Front hegemonized by the PCI of Togliatti and the second with the triumph of the new Cavalier Silvio Berlusconi and the chalking of the PDS, the “joyful war machine” of the ingraiano, anti-Amendolian and anti-Craxian Achille Occhetto. So the Italians not only do not play but are not interested in the game even as spectators.

The latest polls predict a turnout of no more than 65-66% or 7-8 points less than the 2018 elections, then with the triumph of the 5 Stars (32%) and the Pd scoppola at 18.7%. That same Pd di Letta that throws fuel on the fire against the “dangerous” Meloni because he is the leader of a fascist party and against Berlusconi who relaunches presidentialism, thus destabilizing the Constitution.

The attack on Meloni to be “daughter of the Wolf” is instrumental: Fiuggi of 1995 must be valid for the ex-MSI right, as well as the 1991 Bolognina for the ex-PCI left. Fascism and communism are ideologies defeated by history and in fact. But, you know, exams never end and every low blow is good if it puts the opponent in difficulty. Italy needs an executive up to the occasion, with an authoritative premier.

If, thanks to the vote of 25 September, Meloni becomes prime minister, the facts will judge her work. It is valid for all the tenants of Palazzo Chigi but in this case it is even more valid for Meloni and for FdI who cannot forget that Italy is the daughter of the Resistance born from the anti-fascist struggle that said no to the oppression elected to regime and to the crime as instrument for political command and that on the Colle there are those who are the worthy guarantors.

If the center-right thought that this is just rhetoric, they would be wrong and then pay the bill. Italy needs a government that governs but in the unity of constitutional principles, not in a new division between good and bad.

Yes, exams never end. It applies to everyone, today for the “new right” as yesterday for the “new left”. The challenge is open. Indeed, the challenge continues. If, as the polls say, the Italians will turn their backs on the PD and the center-left to hand over the country to the right of Meloni with two leading wings such as Salvini on one side and Berlusconi on the other, all that remains is to take note of it. Democracy must always be valid. Remember it in the Democratic Party and its surroundings, even when the others win.

Subscribe to the newsletter

