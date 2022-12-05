Pd, in the primaries it will be a battle to the last vote



Stefano Bonaccini with 25%, Elly Schlein with 21%. Matteo Ricci and Paola De Micheli under 5%. These are the very first results of a highly confidential internal survey – which Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal – about the race for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. The results refer to the audience of members (not voters and it was carried out on about a thousand Dem militants throughout Italy between 20 and 25 November, both with telephone interviews and directly in the various sections) and the number of undecided is currently still around 50%. In January there will be a vote among the members of the Democratic Party and then the first two candidatesaccording to the statute, will compete in the primaries open to all on February 19.

Currently, therefore, the president of the Emilia Romagna Region seems to have a slight advantage, who has received the support of the mayor of Florence Dario Nardellain addition to that of Base Riformista led by the former minister Lorenzo Gueriniand that could forge an alliance with the Governor of Tuscany Eugenio Giani through Matthew Renzi. In essence, the leader of Italia Viva – according to rumors – would no longer attack the president of Tuscany on regional health problems in exchange for support for Bonaccini (who obviously at the Third Pole it is convenient to subtract the Pd from returning with Giuseppe Conte’s M5S). So games made for the secretariat? Not really.

Again according to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, a large portion of the Dem has not yet taken sides but could eventually move to Schlein after the members’ vote and before the popular primaries. In particular we speak of the former Minister of Labour Andrew Orlandoof the historic leader of the Roman left Goffredo Bettini (who works to mend relations with the pentastellati) and above all the former ministers of cultural heritage and leader of AreaDem Dario Franceschini. In short, this time the challenge of February 19th it could really be at the last vote (while that among the members is taken for granted and we already know who will be the first two) with two different political visions and strategies. And with the hypothesis and the specter of a split on the part of the front that will emerge defeated.

