The emulator PCSX2 is now able to emulate 99% of games PS2 . This is good news, which will make those who care about the preservation of video games of the past, too often ignored by publishers and hardware manufacturers, happy. Let's say that in some way, thanks to emulation, the soft library of Sony's second console can be considered safe.

The PS2 library is saved thanks to PCSX2

PCSX2 is an emulator open source born in 2002 and developed over the years thanks to the efforts of the team of enthusiasts behind it, who is currently working on a stable version of the same. While waiting for the same, the update of the game functioning percentages appears truly impressive.

1.23% of PS2 titles appear to be emulated perfectly, while 97.92% of the remaining ones are included in the “playable” category, meaning they work almost perfectly, apart from a few minor problems, which do not compromise their performance. however the usability (usually we talk about small glitches and rare graphics). Even the most complex games, such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, God of War 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, can be run with improved graphics, starting from the original disc (which is the condition for not falling into mere piracy) .