After four years since the release of the last stable version of the emulator, it has been PCSX2 version 2.0 released the best PS2 emulator on the market. The innovations introduced over the last few years are so many and so relevant that they outclass any commercial product and make PS2 emulation blush on PS5 .

Towards complete compatibility

“PCSX2 has received over 6000 changes, exceeded 100 million downloads and celebrated its 20th anniversary!” the developers began on the official page, and then illustrated all the changes at length. The first is the graphical interface, which has moved from the old wxWidgets to the more modern Qt, which brings PCSX2 up to the standards of other modern emulators.

The new PCSX2 GUI

It was also abandoned the use of pluginswhile retaining many of the associated features. Where possible, the authors of the most widely used and popular ones have been contacted to integrate the code directly into PCSX2, in order to reduce fragmentation and related problems. “This means that the program can be compiled from a single file; it is no longer necessary to compile plugins separately and link them dynamically!”

It was also simplified the process of configuring individual gameswhich no longer need to be manually tweaked every time, and optimal presets have been added, born from tests carried out by developers and the community.

Compatibility has been greatly expanded, with only one game remaining incompatible.and added “Big Picture” mode for comfortable gaming on your TV. Also added are options to speed up the process of applying amateur translation patches for games, and much more. 6,000 changes is a lot, indeed.

As always in these cases it is worth remembering that emulating is a legal practiceas established by several international court rulings, provided that you have the original copies of the software you use, in this case PS2 games.