Computerworld: 170 million AI-enabled PCs will be released in 2024

Computer manufacturers have gathered to produce computers with built-in support for artificial intelligence (AI). About it reports Computerworld publication.

Canalys estimates that by 2024, every fifth PC launched on the market—or more than 170 million devices—will have built-in AI support. Such devices will receive chips adapted for complex calculations and for processing large amounts of data.

The material states that almost 60 percent of PCs with AI will be released for organizations and businesses. “After this, their adoption will grow rapidly, especially in the commercial sector, where the benefits of AI on devices related to productivity, security and cost management will become a key factor for business,” the experts emphasized.

According to Canalys, Lenovo will deliver the most PCs in 2024. Next will be Hewlett-Packard, Dell and Apple.

At the same time, at the end of 2023, experts recorded an unprecedented consistent annual decline since 1995. The crisis was explained by a decrease in demand for PCs after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of December, IDC analysts predicted an increase in the personal computer market in 2024 due to artificial intelligence (AI) and the needs of corporations. In addition, the release of Windows 12 may affect the growth of PC sales.