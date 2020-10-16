Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus. It is now PCR7. Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that the Portuguese player has violated the anticovid protocol, as he should have kept the quarantine in Portugal. Why did you do it? You would have to ask him. But for now What we do know is that Italy forces positives to quarantine for ten days, while in Portugal they have to serve 14. The other date to keep in mind is October 28, which is the day set for Juventus-Barça in the Champions League. With the quarantine of Italy, PCR7 could reach the meeting with Messi, with that of Portugal, no. But surely this has not had much to do with it.

Cristiano’s positive has drawn attention to the challenge for public health that has been to have 209 countries, all of FIFA, with their respective federation and journalistic delegations, traveling around the world during the last week. Confinements in cities like Madrid do not fit very well with the safe conduct to the national teams so that they scatter around the world. In Europe alone, UEFA has had 59 teams transferred from 30 different countries. PCR7 has been joined in the last hours by Koundé, Sevilla’s French international.

All sectors are feeling the impact of the virus. Also football. A lot. PIt seemed that this sport was only a matter for footballers and televisions. And look where we have suddenly discovered that without fans in the stadiums, emotion, interest and in addition money are lost. In other words, I am no longer so clear that just a great dribble or a sublime technical detail is worth paying a ticket. From now on the fans will have to be given much more. Because they are part of the show.