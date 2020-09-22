The laboratories are overcrowded and the queues are endless. As a result, the time frames for results are getting longer. “10 days and I still don’t have the results“, worries this local resident. Responses too late for some biologists, who recommend not to perform the tests carried out more than 4 days ago.”Beyond 4 days, performing these tests is useless. A patient collected a week ago, even if he had been positive, he had time to infect other people“, explains doctor Jean-Claude Azoulay

In order to reduce delays, another strategy aims to consolidate tests. For 10 people, their tests would be mixed and tested together. If the result is negative, none of the people would be carriers of the virus. Otherwise, each person would have to be analyzed individually to find the patient. A method that is not unanimous. Yves Buisson, member of the academy of physicians, explains: “This method, we have not recommended, if there is a weakly positive sample in the mixture, it may not be detected.“. A disputed method yet practiced in the United States, Germany and Israel.