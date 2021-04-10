The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stressed that workers in private education institutions in the emirate are required to conduct a nasal swab test (BCR) every seven days, for those who chose not to take the vaccine, from today. She explained on its website that the decision applies to workers in early childhood centers, schools, universities and training institutes, as well as includes support staff, cadres with foreign contracts, irregular and part-time cadres. The authority stressed the importance of reviewing the guidelines issued by the Health Authority, to know the conditions for eligibility to take the vaccine, and to know the range of vaccines provided by Dubai.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

