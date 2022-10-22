There polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormone problem that occurs during the reproductive years. If a woman has PCOS, she may not have periods very often, or she may have periods that last several days of the standard frequency. Yes, she may also have high amounts of the hormones called androgens.

PCOS: Here’s what you need to know

With PCOS, many small pockets of fluid develop along the outer edge of the ovary. These are called cysts. Small fluid-filled cysts contain immature eggs. These are called follicles. The follicles fail to release eggs regularly.

The exact cause of PCOS is unknown. Early diagnosis and treatment along with weight loss can reduce the risk of long-term complications such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Symptoms of PCOS often begin around the time of the first menstrual period. Sometimes the symptoms develop later, after having had your period for a while. Symptoms of the disease in question vary. A diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome is made when you have at least two of these:

Irregular menstruation. Having few menstrual periods or having irregular periods are common signs of PCOS. So is having periods that last for many days or longer than is typical for a period. For example, you may have fewer than nine periods per year. And those periods can occur more than 35 days apart. You may have trouble getting pregnant.

Too many androgens. High levels of the androgen hormone can cause excess facial and body hair. This is called hirsutism. Severe acne and male pattern baldness can also occur at times.

Polycystic ovaries. Your ovaries may be larger. Many follicles containing immature eggs can develop around the edge of the ovary. The ovaries may not function as they should.

PCOS signs and symptoms are typically more severe in people with obesity.The exact cause of PCOS is not known. Factors that could play a role include:

Insulin resistance. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas. It allows cells to use sugar, your body’s primary energy source. If the cells become resistant to the action of insulin, blood sugar levels can rise. This can cause your body to produce more insulin to try and lower your blood sugar.

Too much insulin could cause your body to produce too much male androgen hormone. You may have problems with ovulation, the process in which eggs are released from the ovary.

A sign of insulin resistance are dark, velvety patches of skin on the lower part of the neck, armpits, groin, or under the breasts. An increased appetite and weight gain can be other signs.

Low-grade inflammation. White blood cells produce substances in response to infection or injury. This response is called low-grade inflammation. Research shows that people with PCOS have a long-term, low-grade type of inflammation that causes polycystic ovaries to produce androgens. This can lead to heart and blood vessel problems.

Inheritance. Research suggests that some genes may be linked to PCOS. Having a family history of PCOS can play a role in the development of the condition.

Excess androgens. With PCOS, the ovaries can produce high levels of androgens. Having too much androgen interferes with ovulation. This means that the eggs do not develop regularly and are not released from the follicles where they develop. Excess androgen can also cause hirsutism and acne.

Complications of PCOS can include:

Gestational diabetes or pregnancy-induced hypertension

Spontaneous abortion or premature birth

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis: severe inflammation of the liver caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver

Metabolic syndrome: A set of conditions including hypertension, high blood sugar, and unhealthy cholesterol or triglyceride levels that significantly increase the risk of heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) disease

Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes

Sleep apnea

Depression, anxiety and eating disorders

Cancer of the uterine lining (endometrial cancer)

of our series Healthy together with professor Giuseppe Riccidirector of the Obstetric and Gynecological Clinic of the University of Trieste and of the Maternal-Neonatal Department and Intensive Care Department of the IRCCS Burlo Garofolo of Trieste, said: “The word” syndrome “comes from ancient Greek and is made up of your terms: synwhich means “together”, and dròmoswhich means “race” ”.

“This word is used to indicate, therefore, a condition caused by the competition from various factors and which is accompanied by some symptoms characteristics, which can be present all together or only in part ”, Professor Ricci said. “The micro-polycystic ovary syndrome, in fact, can manifest itself in people with very different clinical histories from each other”.

“The syndrome was identified in 1935 by two American gynecologists, Stein and Leventhalbut the first to have talked about it was the Tuscan Antonio Vallisneri who became a professor of medicine in Padua in 1700. In 1721, in a text still present in the library of the University of Padua, he told of an overweight peasant woman who could not have children and died after falling from a tree, in whose ovaries small cysts were found ”.

“In short, this is a condition that has been known for a long time. Yet, despite more than eighty years have passed since its scientific description, many of its causes are still unknown. As is typical of syndromes, that of the polycystic ovary is also associated with very different manifestations and causes. The most common symptoms are the menstrual irregularitiesL’hirsutism and often, though not always, a excess weight“.

“THE irregular menstrual cycles they are not at all unusual in adolescents up to two or three years after menarche, or the first menstruation ”, continues Professor Ricci. “Between 13 and 14 years of age, the menstrual cycle can also occur every 3, 4, or even 5 or 6 months. This is something that is very common and that should not worry at all ”.

“When, on the other hand, menstruation comes every 35, 40 or 50 days even in 18-19 year old girls, then it’s good undergo a checkupbecause it means that the ovaries have not reached maturation, which usually occurs by that age.

In short, if the cycle is not regular, it means that the ovaries do not work well and therefore it is necessary to intervene, because this condition can persist and have serious consequences for the health of the patients “.

“For example, people with polycystic ovary syndrome sometimes fail to have children, because in the absence of ovulation there is no possibility of pregnancy. In the long run, others may also arise major complications. This syndrome can lead to a problem over the years metabolism of sugars which could lead to diabetes”.

“In the most serious cases, if nothing is done, it can even cause tumors of the uterus in old age or a wider alteration of the metabolism that also involves the cardiovascular system. We are talking, of course, of extreme situations in which there was no intervention. Today, fortunately, most of the girls and women who observe irregularities in menstruation turn to the gynecologistwhich implements all the necessary measures to prevent these complications “.

“Sometimes the problem is due to a excess weight. Maybe not everyone knows that fat is not an inert tissuebut it produces hormones which are fundamental in women, because they are the ones that initiate the menstrual cycle in the adolescent. When a woman loses a lot, in fact, the first thing that happens is that her periods become irregular. Likewise, when there is weight gain, the share of hormones also increasesand this can alter menstruation ”.

“Even the presence of thicker and bristly hairs in areas that usually lack it it can be a manifestation of this syndrome, as well as acne and oily skin (or seborrhea), or a darker coloration in some areas of the body, such as armpits, groin and neck. These are all conditions originating from a excess of male hormones. We must in fact remember that all women have male hormoneswhich however must not exceed a certain quota “.

“To obtain a diagnosis, therefore, before prescribing tests, it is necessary speak with the patients, ask them the appropriate questions and visit them. There is no single therapy, the care must be calibrated on the person. In some cases it is enough to recommend the weight loss, because reducing fat also reduces the amount of excess hormones that alters the hormonal balance. No drastic diets are needed: often a 5 or 10% weight reduction, obtained with the help of a nutritionist or physical activity, is enough to restore a normal menstrual cycle ”.

“In other cases, it is customary to prescribe the birth control pill. This drug blocks the activity of the ovaries for the time it is taken and it is hoped that this “rest” period will allow them to return to normal functioning once the pill is stopped. Furthermore, in the case of women who also have alterations in sugar metabolism, anti-diabetic drugs (but not insulin) can be used. In fact, there is one close connection between the ovary and sugar metabolism “.

“As mentioned before, women with micro-polycystic ovary syndrome are most of the time not fertile, because ovulation does not occur,” explained Professor Ricci. “This is not an absolute rule, because however, it can happen that in a few months the ovaries function regularly, allowing the woman to get pregnant. In most cases, however, especially if the patient has reached 30-35 years of age and has never been treated properly, it is necessary to follow a targeted drug therapy to achieve ovulation “.

“Sometimes it is not easy to achieve this, especially if the ovaries have not worked regularly for a long time. However, by constantly following adequate care and, if necessary, by combining physical activity or correcting the alteration of sugar metabolism with drugs, the patient can become pregnant “.

“No fear, therefore, for all those who have this syndrome. However, it is important to contact the most suitable specialist who will find the right solution to a very common problem among women of childbearing age “.