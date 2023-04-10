Left-wing party criticizes team from Rio de Janeiro for hiring Portuguese coach and being thrashed by Fluminense: they want to “convince Brazilians of their inferiority in football”

The PCO (Partido da Causa Operária) associated Flamengo’s defeat by Fluminense in the Carioca Championship, on Sunday (April 9, 2023), with “an imperialist campaign against national football”, by hiring Portuguese technicians.

“The Europeans, who hold economic power, want to dominate Brazilian football, the best in the world, football art”, wrote the party in twitter.

Flamengo was thrashed by 4 to 1 and lost the Carioca title to Fluminense, even having entered the field with a 2-goal advantage conquered in the 1st game of the decision. This year, the team did not win any of the competitions it played.

In a sequence of posts, the party mentioned achievements of the club from Rio under the command of Dorival Júnior. He stated that the Brazilian was fired to hire the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, who took over the team in January this year.

In fact, Dorival joined Flamengo during the course of last season, after fellow Portuguese Paulo Sousa was sacked. He took over on an interim basis, while the club’s board sought a new coach.

The sequence of Portuguese at the Rio club began in 2019, with the signing of Jorge Jesus. In just over 1 year under JJ’s command, Flamengo took 5 cups and lost only 4 games.

The PCO’s profile on the social network also shared a text published on its website on March 15, with the title “History shows: Vítor Pereira is a gravedigger, not a coach”. In it, he questions whether Portuguese technicians would be prepared to work on Brazilian soil, considering that “never won anything in european football” It is “its biggest star is the very weak football of Cristiano Ronaldo”.

With no elected representative, the party is dedicated to working with unions and popular movements. In February, he also pointed to imperialism behind the crisis with the Yanomami.

also in twitterthe acronym reproduced comments made by its president, the journalist Rui Costa Pimenta. In them, he said that the situation with the indigenous people “space for Europeans to enter Brazil” and criticized the way in which the demarcation of Yanomami lands was carried out.“Why do Europeans only care about people from the Amazon?”, he questioned.