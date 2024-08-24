Without naming names, the party criticizes Tabata for taking action against the coach at the TSE; the profiles were blocked by the Electoral Court

THE PCO (Workers’ Cause Party) stated this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) that the candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) had his social media accounts suspended for winning the debate and rising in the polls. The decision to block the businessman’s profiles is the judge Antonio Maria Patiño Zorz, of the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of São Paulo.

“He [Marçal] won the debate and thus came in first place in the polls. The election now works like this: lost the debate? Call the police!”, declared the caption on his profile on X (ex-Twitter). The PCO candidate in São Paulo is João Pimenta.

The PRTB (Brazilian Labor Renewal Party) candidate is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of economic power and improper use of the media. The investigation was initiated after the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party) of São Paulo, of the candidate Tabata Amaralhaving filed a lawsuit on Thursday (22.Aug), in the 1st Electoral Zone of the city.

Marçal’s strategy in the debates, marked by accusations and the use of swear words, led the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) did not appear in the edition held by the magazine Look on August 19th.

The coach was the candidate who grew the most in the latest electoral polls in the capital of São Paulo. Datafolha survey released on Thursday (22.Aug) shows a triple tie between Marçal (21%), Boulos (23%) and Nunes (19%).

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from August 20 to 21, 2024. 1,204 voters were interviewed in São Paulo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is approximately 3 pp (percentage points). The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-08344/2024. It cost R$ 95,438.14. The amount was paid by Globo Group (contractor) and by S.Paulo Newspaper.

PCO NETWORK BLOCKING

Like Marçal, the PCO also had its networks suspended in June 2022 by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). At the time, the magistrate also ordered the opening of an investigation against the acronym based on the investigation of fake news.

The decision came after a publication on X (formerly Twitter) in which the left-wing party calls Moraes “toga skinhead” and says he is in “craving for dictatorship”. The caption also asked for “dissolution of the STF”in a statement similar to that of right-wing groups, which appear in the Court’s investigation.