The Party says that the minister “either is irresponsible, who has put more than 2,000 terrorists out on the streets and we are at the mercy of an army larger than the Wagner Group, or else the whole idea of ​​the terrorists is a farce”

The president of PCO (Party of the Workers’ Cause), Rui Costa Pimenta, mocked on Saturday (12.Aug.2023) the decision of the Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes to release prisoners involved in the extremist acts of January 8th. In all, 162 defendants have been released since Monday (7.Aug).

“Either Alexandre de Moraes is irresponsible, he put more than 2,000 terrorists out on the streets and we are at the mercy of an army larger than the Wagner Group, or else the whole idea of ​​terrorists is a farce – which is much more likely, because , in reality, you do not release terrorist”, he said. The statement was given during the live “Political Analysis of the Week” at the channel of the party on YouTube.

“We are being confronted here by a hoax”, said the leader of the PCO. According to him, “they only arrested poor people” which formed a group of “nobody”.

“The most elite were citizens who owned pizzerias and small businesses. They didn’t arrest any big businessmen, any important military personnel, nothing […] Nobody knows where this will end. Depending on the judge’s mood on the day, the manicurist will do his fingernails and toenails for the rest of his life, because he could face up to 30 years in jail.”said Rui Costa Pimenta.

On January 9, 1 day after the invasion of the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes, the PF (Federal Police) arrested 2,151 people who, according to the authorities, participated in the 8 de Janeiro and who were camped in front of the HQ (Quartel -General) of the Army.

On January 17, Moraes stated that the extremists who invaded and vandalized the Supreme Court building were “terrorists”.

Read the PCO’s tweet below:

Read Rui Costa Pimenta’s statement below:

“Either Alexandre de Moraes is irresponsible, he put more than 2,000 terrorists out on the streets and we are at the mercy of an army bigger than the Wagner Group, or else the whole idea of ​​terrorists is a farce – which is much more likely, because , in reality, you don’t release terrorist.

“Some newspapers went after these ‘dangerous terrorists’ and you can see the size of the hoax that exists today: 400 of the 2000 are so poor that they don’t even have the money to hire a lawyer.

“It’s not that they can’t afford Ives Gandra Martins’ office, but they can’t afford a jailhouse lawyer who would defend them for less than 1,000 reais.

“Later, the dangerous terrorists began to appear. in the middle of the thing there were housewives, a manicurist… very dangerous. imagine what she can do if she knows how to lethally use a cuticle nipper or a nail file. They arrested 2 thousand and so many people who are a group of nobody. The most elite were citizens who owned pizzerias and small businesses. They didn’t arrest any big businessmen, any important military personnel, nothing. They only arrested poor people who are being accused of terrorism. Nobody knows where this will end up.

“Depending on the judge’s mood on the day, the manicurist will do his fingernails and toenails for the rest of his life, because he could face up to 30 years in prison.

“We are being confronted here by a hoax.”

MORAES AND PCO

The PCO is a recurring critic of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. On June 2, Moraes ordered the opening of an investigation against the party for publications on the internet and ordered the blocking of the caption’s profiles on social networks (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, YouTube and TikTok).

The determination took place after the PCO called Moraes “toga skinhead” and having said that the minister was in “Anger for Dictatorship”. The party also asked “Dissolution of the Supreme Court”. The caption was included in the so-called survey of fake news, which investigates the dissemination of false news against the Court.

Even after the decision, on June 15, 1 day after Moraes was elected president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the party called the minister “dictator” and said that he would have the power to intervene in the 2022 electoral process. There was no evidence of irregularity in the last elections.

In February of this year, Moraes authorized the reactivation of PCO accounts on social networks. Earlier, in November 2022, the Court had denied, in a virtual plenary, resources presented by Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, Google (owner of YouTube) and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) to unlock the caption’s profiles.

Currently, the party has a verified account on twitter and around 50,000 followers on the platform. At the Facebook there are 120 thousand followers; at the Instagram, 15,700. on the channel YouTube “Causa Operária TV”, the PCO accumulates 113 thousand subscribers.

MORAES GAVE EQUAL VOTES TO PROSECUTE THE ACCUSED

In April, a report by Power360 showed that Alexandre de Moraes had used only 2 dispatch models to vote for the acceptance of the denunciation of 100 involved in the January 8 attacks. Votes need to be made individually, but the documents issued by Moraes have few differences between them.

in the inquiry 492150 people were denounced for the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime) and 288 (armed criminal association) of the Criminal Code.

Another 50, in the survey 4922, may also be responsible for the violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law; coup d’etat; crime of quadruple damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim; and deterioration of listed heritage (art. 62, 1, of the law 9,605 of 1998).

In the votes, Moraes considers that the allegations presented by the defenses – that the accusations would have “failed to indicate, in a clear and precise manner, the conducts imputed to the accused”– should not prosper because they are multitudinous crimes (committed by a large number of people).

“In crimes of this nature, the detailed individualization of conduct encounters insurmountable barriers due to the collective nature of the conduct, there being no doubt, however, that everyone contributes to the result, since it is a joint action, perpetrated by numerous agents, directed at the same end”, writes the minister, repeatedly, in his dispatches.

At the time, the Power360 listed the differences that appear between the minister’s votes. Read below: