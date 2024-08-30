On social media, the party made posts criticizing the STF minister who subpoenaed the owner of the social network, Elon Musk.

The PCO (Workers’ Cause Party), a party that identifies with the left-wing political spectrum, launched this Thursday (August 29, 2024) a campaign on social media with memes against STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes. The party used the slogan “Stay X, get Xandão out”, in reference to Moraes’ latest decisions against billionaire Elon Musk’s social network.

On Wednesday (August 28), Moraes ordered Musk to appoint a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. The Supreme Court minister also ordered the blocking of the bank accounts of Starlink, the South African billionaire’s satellite internet company. The decision was not complied with by X, which now says it is awaiting its blocking throughout the national territory.

The social network announced the closure of the headquarters in Brazil on August 17th as a result of the decisions of the STF minister that imposed the suspension of investigated profiles.

Musk is being investigated in Inquiry 4,957, which investigates possible involvement in crimes of obstruction of justice, criminal organization and incitement to crime.

See the memes published by the PCO profile: