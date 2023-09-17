“Invading a public building is not a coup d’état or terrorism, unless you invade with a powerful armed force”, says the left-wing party

The president of the PCO (Party of the Workers’ Cause), Rui Costa Pimentacalled “totally absurd” the trial of the first cases of extremists present on January 8th at the STF (Supreme Federal Court). For Pimenta, there was no attempted coup d’état by the accused, just what he called “political act”.

For him, “invading a public building is not a coup d’état or terrorism, unless you invade with a powerful armed force”. The president of the PCO recalled his career as a left-wing activist to state that he has participated several times in actions that invaded public buildings and measures were not taken in the proportions seen now.

“If you demonstrate unarmed, it is not a coup d’état, but a political act. It may be an act with very bad objectives, but, if we are to defend political acts only with objectives with which we agree, there is no political act”, said the politician live from the party.

In Pimenta’s opinion, there is a difference between wanting to carry out a coup and carrying out the coup. “We cannot equate the two things”he said.

The first 4 defendants convicted by the STF were tried for the practices of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage through violence and serious threat to the Union’s assets and deterioration of listed assets. Therefore, Pimenta said that some of the accused are judged unfairly for what the group did and not for individual acts.

“According to what we are seeing at the STF, you can be at a football game wearing your team’s shirt, and, if another citizen wearing the same shirt as your team hits someone, you can get caught. 17 years in prison. Even though you have nothing to do with the fish,” he stated.

Who is Rui Costa Pimenta

Rui Costa Pimenta was a candidate for President of the Republic on 3 occasions. In 2002, the politician received 38,619 votes (0.05% of valid votes). In 2010, Pimenta had 0.01% of valid votes, equivalent to 12,277. In 2010, the candidate received 12,324 votes (0.01%).

The president of the PCO had his candidacy blocked by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in 2006 due to an error in reporting in the presidential campaign of the 2002 elections. At the time, he even used his time in electoral advertisements to criticize the body.

On June 2, 2022, STF minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the opening of an investigation against the PCO for publications of the acronym on the internet. He also ordered the caption’s profiles to be blocked on social media and ordered Rui Costa Pimenta’s testimony. The investigation opened by the minister is based on the investigation of fake newswhich investigates the spread of false news against the Court

Moraes also gave social media companies 24 hours to block PCO profiles and channels.

The decision came after a publication on X (formerly Twitter), in which the party called the minister “toga skinhead” and said he was in “I hate dictatorship”. The PCO also asked the “dissolution of the STF”.