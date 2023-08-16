SiliconMotion breathes new life into the SSD industry with a next-generation controller that promises outstanding performance.
The company SiliconMotion unveiled next-generation SSD controllers at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara. On this occasion, the Taiwan-based company presented a wide range of products ranging from solutions designed for companies to those aimed at consumers.
As for the latter, Silicon Motion introduced the former SM2508 NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD controller, which will set the new performance standard for high-end products. This solution will compete directly with Phison Electronics’ E26.
Performance and efficiency
The SM2508 controller can deliver speeds of up to 14GB/s (read and write) and up to 2.5 million IOPS with 3D TLC/QLC NAND support. It is important to note the energy efficiency of this controller, which operates on consumption of only 3.5 Watts TDP.; this gives greater efficiency to all projects developed on PCIe Gen 5 SSDs.
Conversely, the Phison controller used in Gen5 SSDs is experiencing some overheating issues, to the point of requiring high-end cooling solutions. SiliconMotion’s new controller will also support up to 8-channel DRAM at 2400 MT/s.
Future and projects
During Computex, a few were spotted SSDs equipped with the SM2508 controller. The device, called “Project Neon Storm”, was equipped with a premium-end water cooling system. Thanks to this system, the manufacturer stated that recorded temperatures show a 20% decrease in heat. It is important to underline that this solution represents only a demonstration and that even passive cooling solutions are able to offer excellent performances.
On the consumer side, SiliconMotion also unveiled the first controller PCIe Gen4 “Automotive-Grade” SSD in the world. This controller will feature a quad-core ARM R8 CPU and support PCIe I/O speeds of 16GB/s with SR-IOV. However, this is currently only a preliminary presentation and no release date information is available for consumers.
The launch is expected by the end of the year.
#PCIe #Gen5 #SSD #SiliconMotion #announces #SM2508 #NVMe #controller #exceptional #performance
Leave a Reply