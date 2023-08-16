The company SiliconMotion unveiled next-generation SSD controllers at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara. On this occasion, the Taiwan-based company presented a wide range of products ranging from solutions designed for companies to those aimed at consumers. As for the latter, Silicon Motion introduced the former SM2508 NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD controller, which will set the new performance standard for high-end products. This solution will compete directly with Phison Electronics’ E26.

Performance and efficiency SiliconMotion Unveiled New SM2508 NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD Controller During Flash Memory Summit Event The SM2508 controller can deliver speeds of up to 14GB/s (read and write) and up to 2.5 million IOPS with 3D TLC/QLC NAND support. It is important to note the energy efficiency of this controller, which operates on consumption of only 3.5 Watts TDP.; this gives greater efficiency to all projects developed on PCIe Gen 5 SSDs. Conversely, the Phison controller used in Gen5 SSDs is experiencing some overheating issues, to the point of requiring high-end cooling solutions. SiliconMotion's new controller will also support up to 8-channel DRAM at 2400 MT/s.