Ciudad Juárez.- State Civil Pensions (PCE) reported that it does not know the origin of the anonymous call, which is circulating on social networks, which refers to an alleged work stoppage by the Nursing staff of this institution, next Monday, September 30.

This information lacks support, since we have spoken with the nurses of the institution and none of them reported that they intend to participate in the alleged strike, the institution announced. “It is important to emphasize that the management team of the State Civil Pensions maintains permanent and open communication with all areas of the institution, attending to the extent possible of the support requirements they request, particularly with Nursing personnel, whose work is fundamental for the service we provide,” it was reported. The institution calls on the population not to be carried away by false or unfounded information circulating on social networks, whose only intention seems to be to damage the image of our institution. And they warn that some groups other than staff could be behind this destabilization campaign, although they do not know the reasons behind them. State Civil Pensions will continue to work responsibly and in close collaboration with all its teams, to guarantee the continuity and quality of the services it provides. The institution reiterates its commitment to keeping the entitled population informed through official channels and urges them to verify any information before disseminating it, to avoid contributing to misinformation.