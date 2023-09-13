admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/12/2023 – 18:53

Two financial operators from the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) came into the sights of the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) with transactions of more than R$100 million per year. They are appointed as leaders of the faction’s main money laundering groups.

Marcos Roberto de Almeida, known as ‘Tuta’, was preventively arrested this Tuesday, 12th, in the second phase of Operation Sharks. Odair Lopes Mazzi, known as ‘Dezinho’, had already been arrested in July, at a luxury resort in Pernambuco.

The two led a naughty life. The routine was international trips on private planes, luxury cars, mansions and designer clothes and accessories.

Investigators seized detailed spreadsheets about the faction’s accounting. The global movement of the criminal organization would exceed R$1 billion per year, according to the MP.

Investigators claim that Dezinho led a luxurious life

The investigation targets the faction’s top brass. The Public Ministry of São Paulo, through the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), has been trying to suffocate the organization’s finances. The strategy is to try to decapitalize the group by seizing assets, blocking bank accounts and closing down the ‘oranges’ and shell companies used to launder drug money.

“The interest of the investigations is in bank accounts, cards and property records”, stated the Attorney General of São Paulo, Mario Sarrubbo, in a press conference earlier.

The second phase of Operation Sharks also involved the execution of 20 search and seizure warrants in São Paulo, Baixada Santista and Bahia. The police seized weapons and ammunition, 35 watches, cell phones, computers, documents and money (R$ 65,629, in addition to 2 thousand euros, 4 thousand dollars and 9 thousand Argentine pesos).