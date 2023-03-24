In exchange for messages obtained by the police, a suspect asks a “partner” for information about the location of a vehicle.

Members of the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital), a criminal faction accused of planning to kidnap authorities, including senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil), had access to the São Paulo government camera monitoring system, called Detecta. The program was launched in 2014.



The information was discovered after the Justice withdrew the secrecy of the investigation carried out by the PF (Federal Police) into the plan to kill the former judge. In messages obtained by the corporation, a suspect asks a “partner” information about the location of a vehicle.

The Detecta system automatically recognizes a vehicle using the surveillance cameras in São Paulo.

The unidentified suspect sends the following message along with a license plate: “Partner, I needed to know where that car has been [de] Saturday until today. Can you help me to see the detects there”.

In response, the other suspect sends an image with all the information on the vehicle that appears as property of the Civil Police, being a mischaracterized police vehicle. Other data appears as year of manufacture and chassis.

“We have a clear indication that the investigated have access to data that should be confidential, which allows them to act with ease in the commission of crimes, as they are able to identify vehicles of the security forces”says PF delegate Martin Bottaro.

