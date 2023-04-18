In a recent study, published in Nature Communicationsi researchers involved in the study of the deep sea, they found polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) – a man-made carcinogenic pollutant – in one of the deepest spots on planet Earth, the Atacama Trench in the Pacific Oceana marine trench that extends approximately 4,200 kilometers along the coasts of Peru and Chile.

This is despite the chemical being largely banned in the 1970s, indicating how long this potent environmental scourge can continue to linger.

Environmental scientists from Stockholm University and the University of Southern Denmark studied sediment cores from five different locations in the Atacama Trench at a depth of 8,085 meters (about 26,300 feet) below sea leveland in each individual sample examinedthey found gods PCB residues.

Although levels of the chemical were relatively low, the researchers say it’s concerning that they were also found in this extremely remote location.

“It is inspiring to find traces of human activity at the bottom of an underwater trench; a place that most people probably perceive as distant and isolated from our society”

said in a statement the Professor Ronnie N. Gludauthor of the study and director of the Danish Center for Hadal Research at the University of Southern Denmark.

But what are PCBs? How dangerous are they?

PCBs are a large family of man-made organic chemicals which were used for a variety of industrial processes and consumer products in the 20th century. They have been used as coolants and lubricants in transformers, capacitors and other electrical equipment, as well as plasticizers in paints, plastics and rubber products.

The chemicals were finally banned in the United States in 1979Then later globally after it became apparent how these chemicals harmed human health and the natural world. A major concern is that there is very strong evidence that the chemicals are linked to cancer, and are also likely to affect the reproductive system, nervous system and endocrine system.

As an added concern, PCBs are difficult to break down and can persist in the environment for a long time, passing from one animal to another through the food chain, which is why this finding worries researchers.

“In our study, we saw that the sediment at the deepest points of the Atacama Trench had a lower percentage of easily degradable organic carbon, and we also found that there were higher concentrations of PCBs per gram of organic carbon in the deeper sediments. in the pit. This is due to the fact that the organic carbon of the sediment is degraded, but the PCB, which is more long-lived, remains and can therefore accumulate”

added the professor Anna Sobeck of the Department of Environmental Sciences of Stockholm University.

In the next part of the quest, the same team will head north to the Pacific for take samples from the depths of the Japan Trenchhoping to reveal if a similar situation exists there.

“In future studies, we will also study uptake in bottom-dwelling animals to try to understand how pollutants spread and can affect the food web in the deep marine trench. We will also study how the microbial community in the deep marine trench can contribute to the degradation of some pollutants”

Sobek said.

