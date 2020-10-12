Pakistan Cricket Board (Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB) has changed the venue of the three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe starting on October 30. According to the previously set schedule, all the three matches of the ODI series were to be played in Multan, but now these matches will be played at Rawalpindi Stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board gave this information on Sunday. Zimbabwe’s team will reach Pakistan on 20 October. On this tour, the team has to play a three-match T20 International series in addition to three ODIs.

“We had to change the venue as per the convenience of the team, match officials, broadcasters and other agencies due to logistic and operational reasons,” said Zakir Khan, PCB’s director of international cricket. The Zimbabwean team will remain in the quarantine period for a week after reaching Pakistan and after that the team will start their practice from October 28. The Zimbabwe team has been announced for this tour of Pakistan. The team’s top order batsman Chamu Chibhabha has been named the captain of the team. Apart from them, experienced players like Brendan Taylor, Alexander Raza, Sean Williams have also been included in the team.

The first match of the three-match ODI series will be played on 30 October, while the second one will be played on 1 November and the last ODI on 3 November. The T20 series will begin in Lahore from 7 November. The second T20 of the series will be played on 8 November and the third T20 will be played on 10 November. The ODI series will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, in which case both the teams will have a good chance to name 30 points.