The fact is that it is not something isolated, but in fact they are widespread in a very wide way. It is due to the above that EA had to share a statement on Twitter where it promises that there will be corrections very soon.

In the company’s message you can read ‘we are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players’.

Something that stands out is that those who use computers with high specifications or who resort to ‘certain specific configurations’ they were experiencing most of the problems. But they are not the only ones who suffer from them.

Fountain: EA.

According to Electronic Arts, some users with systems that are not as powerful face drops in frame rate or count of frames per second in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

EA promises that they will solve all of the above and keep an eye on the game’s performance not only on PC but also on consoles.

It is for what it declares ‘We promise to fix these issues as soon as possible’. But he did not reveal a date for when there will be any updates.

How bad is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor doing on PC?

Currently there are more than three thousand reviews of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Steam and the vast majority are negative. Many players highlight the high quality of the game and that it is an excellent sequel to the previous one.

But they point out that it is poorly optimized to be played on PC, to the extent that they only reach 30 fps despite having acceptable systems.

Others point to charging issues and complaints about performance are a constant in the comments.

Fountain: EA.

The game received an update on its first day to fix last-minute bugs as well as improve performance and refine some features. But it seems clear that this is not enough.

So Respawn Entertainment, the studio in charge of developing this title, better work as soon as possible to correct what’s going on. In that sense, the only thing left is to be patient and wait for news.

In addition to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor We have more video game information at EarthGamer.