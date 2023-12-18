The PC it was there most used gaming platform In the 2023, according to data collected by HowLongToBeat. The site's large community put Nintendo Switch in second place and PS4 in third place.
- PC
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 3
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series
- PlayStation 2
- Xbox 360
- Nintendo 3DS
After the rankings relating to the game most abandoned by users and the most backlogged game, the well-known portal that keeps track of gaming performance, with particular reference to length of walkthroughscrowned the Personal Computer as the most used gaming system in 2023.
HowLongToBeat's ranking is not surprising for the winner, but rather for the other positions in the top 10. Nintendo Switch is second and is there, but the dominance on PS4 compared to PS5 and above all the presence of PlayStation 3 ahead of Xbox It's something that is quite striking.
Naturally, the data must be contextualized with respect to the site's community, made up of a specific (albeit numerous) niche of enthusiasts who may not represent the current preferences of the gaming market.
