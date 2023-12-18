The PC it was there most used gaming platform In the 2023, according to data collected by HowLongToBeat. The site's large community put Nintendo Switch in second place and PS4 in third place.

PC Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5 PlayStation 3 Xbox One Xbox Series PlayStation 2 Xbox 360 Nintendo 3DS

After the rankings relating to the game most abandoned by users and the most backlogged game, the well-known portal that keeps track of gaming performance, with particular reference to length of walkthroughscrowned the Personal Computer as the most used gaming system in 2023.