Curious how the PC (but it also applies to the smartphone) can be somehow linked to philosophy, I’m referring to accountability principle of the German philosopher Hans Jonasan essay written in the 70s of the last century.

Although the principle originally referred to ecology and the relationship with fellow human beings, actually a “principle of responsibility” can also in some way also be combined with the use of modern IT devices (computers, smartphones, tablets and why not even smartwatches ).

For many people, the computer seems like a strange monster that “does things by itself” and usually these people also point to the smartphone (especially in the Android world) as a sort of “self-determination” which is mostly imaginary and which has little to do with reality.

The PC (but also the other devices) works well if you treat it right

If you complain of slowdowns (“lag” in more modern jargon), for example, perhaps it would be appropriate to ask you if you have installed any “wrong” programs.

In the Windows world there is a strange idea from the average user: the more antivirus you install, the more protected it is, which is absolutely false.

The term “PC” in fact means “personal computer”, a word that in fact could be translated as “personal computer” in Italian: in fact it is a personal thing, you control it; Of course there are functions that for better or worse all operating systems do automatically but that can be removed or modified.

The fact is that you absolutely cannot expect your computer to work well with 4 antiviruses installed.

If you are a PC technician you will have often had to deal with people who, in addition to the proverbial “multi antivirus” have perhaps installed programs of dubious utility, cracked video games found from who knows where, launchers of who knows what weigh down and the inevitable little programs that even promise to increase RAM (which, being hardware, cannot be increased via software).

Therefore, if you install dubious stuff and let various programs run undisturbed in the background, you can’t complain about performance drops at all.

“No more Windows, I get too many viruses, I switch to Mac” (or “Linux” in some variants)

You’ve probably heard this sentence too (or at least some similar sentence).

Know that it is very difficult for a virus to enter an updated system by itself undisturbed; usually all this happens through deceptive links (on desktop systems mostly), deceptive apks and dubious stores on Android systems or alternative stores from unknown sources on iOS.

Know one thing: it is true that statistically operating systems other than Windows have fewer viruses, but this is because PCs with Linux and Mac are statistically less on the face of the earth than Windows systems; therefore if you have bad habits, believe me, switching operating systems will not save you.

At this point I ask those who are afraid of viruses and malware and install all sorts of dubious programs: if you don’t think you’re safe from a cyber threat, why are you using the very same operating system you fear so much?

Account thefts often depend on habits

If you use weak and easily guessed passwords or have used easy-to-guess security questions, the problem is certainly not the PC or the smartphone: the problem is that you have badly protected your account.

Currently using strong and complicated passwords is the safest method of protecting an account, especially when tied to two-factor authentication to decrease the likelihood of accounts being hijacked.

Some people have happened to have clicked on a link passed by an unknown user on Instagram (but it also applies to other social networks) and after clicking it they found themselves with the account inaccessible because it had been stolen.

I ask you a question: doesn’t it seem strange to you that a user who has just started following you gives you a link out of the blue without even a few words of introduction? The sad thing is that inattentive users fall for it.

It must be said that this phenomenon, in a certain sense, existed long before PCs, the internet and social networks, let me explain: you know when there are stalls of people posing as an NGO that helps children, when maybe they want your 20€ and then disappear into thin air? Now this type of deception has become digitized and in general has taken other forms.

But the problem isn’t always the user

If on the one hand it is true that the user bears a large part of the responsibility for damages he (accidentally) experiences to his PC or his telephone, it is equally true that the software and smartphone manufacturers also have a part of the responsibility .

First of all, the user should be “trained” in how to behave on the Internet, and we are not referring to the netiquetteat least not only.

As it is also true that the most common operating systems very often have bugs, even if nowadays developers are preparing to correct them as soon as they discover them, which is why you should always keep your operating systems up to date.

However, as an “old” internet adage says: “problems are between keyboard and chair”, the problems are between the keyboard and the chair.

You cannot expect to go to dubious sites (perhaps without the HTTPS security protocol) and be safe (perhaps without taking precautions when you decide to browse such sites), in which case, in fact, you absolutely cannot blame a PC that you believe as “possessed”.

Therefore, if it is true that companies are to blame for not “teaching” how to use their software well, it is equally true that a user today it has almost non-existent possibilities until a decade ago.

In fact, the Internet is full of tutorials from which it is possible not only to learn the most common things, but also things that are a little more complicated.

Unfortunately some articles that talk about tutorials and information in the computer field should start putting a warning very similar to that of the “before starting this consult your doctor“, but in the PC/smartphone variant: “before carrying out certain procedures, talk to your trusted technician“.