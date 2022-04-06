As you know this year’s E3 has been canceled. However, June remains the most important month for gaming-related events and, right in June, the next one will be broadcast PC Gaming Show.

This year’s show will take place Sunday 12 June. Just like from 2015, the event will feature never-before-seen gameplay footage, conversations with developers, and share announcements from across the PC gaming world.

PC Gaming Show started in 2015 and previously featured games include Valheim, Dying Light 2, XCOM 2, Borderlands 3, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Warframe and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Past shows have featured Xbox, Intel, AMD, Blizzard and legendary game designers like Warren Spector.

Will you be following the PC Gaming Show? What surprises do you expect?

Source: PCGamer.