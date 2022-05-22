Despite the fact that E3 2022 has been completely canceled, the video game industry cannot afford to stop. We already know that Summer Game Fest and Xbox will have digital presentations in June. Now, this group has been joined by two of the events that, despite not being so important, always have a couple of surprises. We refer to PC Gaming Show and Future Games Showwhich have confirmed event for next month.

Once again, the Future Games Show and the PC Gaming Show will be present in what would have been the week of E3. This time it has been confirmed that The Future Games Show will take place next Saturday, June 11 at 2:00 PM (Mexico City time). This presentation will be broadcast live on the official channels of Youtube, Twitter Y Twitter of the event.

For its part, the PC Gaming Show will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 2:30 PM (Mexico City time). The presentation will be broadcast live on Youtube Y Twitter. If this date sounds familiar to you, it is because that same day, but at 12:00 PM (Mexico City time), the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase will take place. What will we see in this event? Well, in past years we have seen revelations like the arrival of Person 4 Golden to Steam, so there would be ads of this size.

Little by little, the space for June is filling up with different presentations. Now we just need to know the June Nintendo Direct date, as well as events by other companies. Will we see something from Digital Devolver? In related topics, here you can learn more about the Summer Game Fest. Similarly, this will be the duration of the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

Editor’s note:

The PC Gaming Show always has the potential to be a great event, but at the end of the day a lot is focused on early access, ports and there is hardly any information that is totally relevant. I only hope that the “comedy” sections are almost nil this time.

Via: PC Gaming Show