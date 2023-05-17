The PC Gaming Show 2023 will include 15 new ads and 55 games: important numbers for the event, but what time will it be broadcast? The answer came today from the PC Gamer site, organizer of the format: the livestream will begin at 22.00, Italian time.

There date, however, it was already known: the PC Gaming Show 2023 will be held on June 11, despite the cancellation of E3 2023 which seemed to have put the new edition at risk. None of this: the show will happen and promises to be even more interesting than usual.

Beyond the fifteen announcements, obviously covered by mystery, we know that among the titles present we will find Baldur’s Gate 3, Frostpunk 2, Dune: Awakening and the next project developed by Klei Entertainmentthe authors of Don’t Starve.

What will it be about? We’ll find out precisely on 11 June starting at 10.00 pm, in the company of the now ever-present presenters Sean Plott and Frankie Ward.