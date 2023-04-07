The PC Gaming Show 2023 it will do! The event dedicated to all things PC gaming will take place on Sunday June 11, 2023organized as always by the specialized magazine PC Gamer, which for now has not provided details regarding attendance and announcements, postponing the next few months to find out more.

The PC Gaming Show will be broadcast after theXbox Games Showcase and at Starfield Direct. It will be presented again this year by Sean “Day[9]” Plott. For now there is no precise time when it will be broadcast (probably that the organizers must first learn the time and duration of Microsoft’s events), but it will be communicated in due course.

We from the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it we will definitely follow the event live on Twitch. By then we too will let you know the details of our coverage.

“When we launched the PC Gaming Show in 2015, it was a response to how underrepresented the platform was at E3. Our noble hobby was in the midst of a golden age, but it had no place at the industry table of video games. Now that E3 has gone on to live in the great endless sky fair, we move forward under the larger umbrella of mid-year events, along with the Future Games Show, our sibling.”

In short, another event has been announced for June. As we have predicted, many will not even notice the death of E3, given the multiplication of showcases dedicated to the presentation of upcoming news.