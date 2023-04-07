Currently, the video game industry remains one of the most solid in terms of entertainment, since console sales are going very well, this compared to nintendoswitch and the new generations of Microsoft and sony. However, there is a sector that is not doing in the preferred way and that is the pc.

According to experts, this stage of decline could only be the beginning of something much bigger, and that it would be difficult to recover in a considerable period of time. According to what is commented in media specialized in technology such as techspotthis part of the business fell by about 26,000 million dollars in a period of 12 months.

And it is that the 68,000 million dollars raised in 2021 fell to 42,000 million dollars during 2022. And now, it is expected that that number can drop a little more during this same year. That may be because today’s PC technologies no longer feel so superior to consoles, as is the mobile market factor.

For its part, it is said that in 2025 everything will go moderately well, especially for those who consume high-end components, especially with graphics cards from NVIDIA which by that time should be on line 50 at least. You can also move with the processors and speed implemented to solid state hard drives.

Via: techspot

Editor’s note: For now things are not going well for computers, but currently prices are adjusting more to people’s pockets, so now it is easier for some to assemble their high-end device. We’ll see how the future looks.