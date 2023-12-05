Yesterday the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6, game that from now on is going to become one of the most anticipated in recent times, that is precisely because the trailer has shown us quite promising scenes. It has even been confirmed that it will reach PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but there are part of the players who are not so encouraged regarding that last statement by Rockstar Games.

From some previous leaks, it had already been commented that this new video game would not be released on PC, something that is not new in the industry, not at least for its developers, since first they focus on launching a decent experience on television devices and then the computer versions arrive. With the sixth installment is no exception, but forum users reddit and Twitter They already started to have complaints because it was not a simultaneous launch.

Here are some of the comments:

me when I found out GTA 6 won’t be on PC until 2026 pic.twitter.com/0S973KuTIH — VuxVux (@VuxxVuxx) December 5, 2023

Me when I discovered that GTA 6 will not be on PC until 2026.

Many of the users have remained somewhat skeptical about the announcement, as they mention that they see the launch of the game as soon as possible. 2026 or possibly even 2027So let’s not forget that Rockstar Games takes its time to make these types of ports to these platforms. In fact, there are users who are already considering the idea of ​​buying a console to play, the most economical way being Xbox Series S, in which they are not going to disburse much income.

It is worth mentioning that initially it was intended that the game would arrive at the same time in all places, but in the end the objective has not been achieved, so it will continue the tradition of landing first on consoles and then having subsequent ports. The possibility of it reaching the next generation consoles is not even ruled out, that is, that it also reaches PS6 and the next Xboxafter all it also happened with GTA V.

Remember that GTA 6 is thrown into the 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Editor’s note: It was evident that it was not going to come to PC, given that it is a tradition that apparently will never be broken in the coming years, perhaps GTA 7 will be that moment, but for that we will surely have to wait about 10 more years in the future.