As confirmed on Xbox Wire, to play the PC version of Diablo 4 through PC Game Pass it is necessary also install the Battle.net client and connect your account or create a new one if you don't already have one.

This is because, contrary to what happened with the edition available on Steam, apparently the PC version Diablo 4 will not also be published on the Microsoft Store, so the PC Game Pass in this case represents a sort of pass to play the title on Battle.net without actually purchasing it.

To be precise, this is the procedure indicated by Microsoft: