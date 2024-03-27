As confirmed on Xbox Wire, to play the PC version of Diablo 4 through PC Game Pass it is necessary also install the Battle.net client and connect your account or create a new one if you don't already have one.
This is because, contrary to what happened with the edition available on Steam, apparently the PC version Diablo 4 will not also be published on the Microsoft Store, so the PC Game Pass in this case represents a sort of pass to play the title on Battle.net without actually purchasing it.
To be precise, this is the procedure indicated by Microsoft:
- Open the Xbox app on PC and make sure you are signed in with your Microsoft account linked to your Game Pass subscription. Then click on Diablo IV and then on the Install button.
- Click “Install Battle.net” when prompted and complete the installation. (If you already have Battle.net installed, you will automatically proceed to the next step.)
- You will be asked to link your Battle.net account to your Microsoft account. If you already have a Battle.net account you can log in to complete the connection, or from this screen you can create a Battle.net account to connect.
- Once you've downloaded Battle.net and linked your accounts, you can complete the Diablo IV installation!
