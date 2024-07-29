According to the well-known Tez2 Leakerheld in some regard by the community when it comes to Rockstar Games games, there could be a big production from the team coming soon PC Game Pass in the near future and it could be GTA 5.
This would be a return of the game on Game Pass, where the title has already been present at least a couple of times but always in console version, while in this case it would specifically be the PC edition, arriving within the catalogue dedicated to Windows platform.
“Rockstar Games is preparing GTA 5 to be playable through Xbox Game Pass for PC for future availability,” Tez2 wrote in a recent message from the last few hours, obviously still without any confirmation on the matter.
A return, but this time on PC
The arrival of Rockstar Games games on subscription services always represent a special eventsconsidering that Take-Two is not exactly in favor of these distribution systems, since these are titles that always sell a lot and continuously on the traditional market.
For this reason, the release of GTA 5 on the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus console catalogs has always had fairly limited time windows. On Xbox, for example, the game was last available for just 6 months, which is less than the standard amount of time a title is typically available in the Game Pass catalog.
At this point, we await any confirmation on whether Game Pass will arrive on PC and how many months it will be available for.
