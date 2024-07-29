According to the well-known Tez2 Leakerheld in some regard by the community when it comes to Rockstar Games games, there could be a big production from the team coming soon PC Game Pass in the near future and it could be GTA 5.

This would be a return of the game on Game Pass, where the title has already been present at least a couple of times but always in console version, while in this case it would specifically be the PC edition, arriving within the catalogue dedicated to Windows platform.

“Rockstar Games is preparing GTA 5 to be playable through Xbox Game Pass for PC for future availability,” Tez2 wrote in a recent message from the last few hours, obviously still without any confirmation on the matter.