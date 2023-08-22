Nvidia is about to launch access to titles of PC Game Pass And Microsoft Store on his service GeForce Now this week. Starting August 24, PC Game Pass members who own GeForce Now will be able to start streaming a wide variety of games, including Microsoft titles like Deathloop and Grounded, as well as third-party games like No Man’s Sky and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

However, there is one small detail to keep in mind: not all games of PC Game Pass and the Microsoft Store will be immediately available for streaming on GeForce Now: in fact, it will still take some time to add all the games available with a subscription to PC Game Pass so as to make them usable.

This initiative follows the historic agreement between Microsoft And Nvidia, which brought Microsoft’s Xbox games for PC to GeForce Now as early as May. The ten-year agreement between the two companies was also born to satisfy the regulatory bodies with regard to the agreement between Activision Blizzard And Microsoft: in fact, it should be remembered that cloud gaming was one of the most important pressure points that slowed down the acquisition.