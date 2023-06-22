The journalist Derek Strickland of TweakTown he had his say on the possible reason for which the PC Game Pass will not increase in price in this round of pricing reviews from Microsoft, reporting that it’s likely due to the fact that it hasn’t yet reached its target share of users.

As we have seen, Microsoft has decided to increase the prices of Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass in several countries including Italy, but the PC Game Pass subscription is not affected by this review. The company has not provided precise explanations on the matter, but Strickland has reconstructed the possible reasons also on the basis of what was reported by Matt Booty and Phil Spencer recently, in an interview with Giant Bomb.

Spencer reported there that PC Game Pass is the section currently taking over the higher growth ratealso because Microsoft’s commitment in this area started later, with the service being launched a few years after Xbox Game Pass.

At the moment, Microsoft is investing heavily in the PC market, which is not seen as a particular “window” but as a central element of its strategy, which is quite clear since it started launching games simultaneously on Xbox and PC on day one.

The head of Xbox reported that he expects to make $ 1 billion from PC gaming during 2023, with Game Pass growing 100% over the previous year and a 50% increase in the user base in total on that platform. The intention is to push further to reach higher goals, which is probably why the price of PC Game Pass has not been changed.

On the contrary, it is likely that the growth of Xbox Game Pass users has encountered a slowdown, after having evidently achieved some pre-set goals, which have allowed Microsoft to increase the price of the subscription, which is a very risky move for a service. which is applied when at least a certain maturity of the user has been reached.