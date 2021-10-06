Deputy Perpétua Almeida (PC do B-AC) filed a representation at the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) against the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, on Monday (4.Oct.2021) ) for keeping offshore in tax havens. The information was published by the congresswoman on social networks this Wednesday (6.Oct). The action was prompted by information from the Pandora Papers investigation.

Paulo Guedes and Roberto Campos Neto own companies in tax havens and kept the ventures after joining the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, in early 2019.

Both claim that the offshore are declared to the Federal Revenue. Public Service Standards and of the Conflict of Interest Law indicate that the 2 most important people responsible for the Brazilian economy may have disrespected the procedures demanded of high-ranking federal government officials – which they deny.

In representation, Perpétua points out signs of “illicit acts and administrative misconduct” by the Minister of Economy and the President of the Central Bank. According to the deputy, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) has the duty to carry out the investigation.

According to the document, the deputy highlights “conflict of interests in the exercise of the position or employment of the Federal Executive Branch”. Here is the full:

