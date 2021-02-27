The story behind Cyberpunk 2077 is already more than known, especially in its version of consoles. To make matters worse, in the additional work that the Polish studio, CD Projekt RED, has found, we must add the inconveniences that have arisen from its recent hack. Now, they have had to reuse the term “lag” for the next update that was scheduled for consoles. However, it is necessary to attend a very interesting experiment, as it is in which They put PC’s Cyberpunk 2077 to the test by mounting the Xbox One CPU.

Digital Foundry has managed to assemble a PC with the architecture of the Xbox One, which we know is hardware that does not stand out for its performance. Now, by making it work as a PC, the version that they have been able to run of the game is the one used by this platform. There are substantial changes, and among them, is the ability to manually configure the game’s visual options to adjust performance.

In the same way, the treatment that the PC version has to run on many PCs allows it to be more permissive with those hardware that exceed the minimum requirements. At the time, some investigated the identity of the Xbox One CPU, and pointed out that the model used for the consoles of the previous generation of Xbox is identical to the one APU distributed by AMD known as the A9 9820 who also rides a RX 8120 graphics chipset. This APU, strangely, has now been distributed by AMD and as shown Digital Foundry, fully matches the Durango prototype, on which the Xbox One APU was based.

Saving some differences in its assembly, the truth is that the media has wanted to configure the same as the consoles to be able to test the real performance of this AMD APU, and they have wanted to try one of the games that has caused the most controversy due to its performance. The first thing that has been shown is that the game runs correctly. In this way, they have published a video where They put PC’s Cyberpunk 2077 to the test by mounting the Xbox One CPU.

The truth is that we can also see that what is adjusted on the console with dynamic resolution, suffers significantly in the performance of the game in this peculiar PC assembly. In the same way, the use of multicore CPUs by Windows 10 is not the most efficient either, so that the comparison is curious as an extra in a game that has given many performance problems.

Right now, what interests Xbox users most is that new updates arrive to improve this performance. Although what is really interesting to see is how CD Projekt RED will improve the performance of the game in its adaptation to the new hardware, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. But for that we will have to wait, having little clear that this is not an absolute priority for the Polish studio after all.