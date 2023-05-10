Today it is much more common for gamers around the world to have access to computers with great power or at least enough capacity to run games decently. However, there is some detail with the big games, since in recent examples like Star Wars Jedi: Survivorthey are arriving in bad condition.

Now that the cases of bad optimization have happened frequently, some players think that it is something related to the DLSS of NVIDIA, since the developers would believe that they are only going to put the code and the rest is done by magic. Comment that has arisen in forums like Reddit related to technology.

It is worth mentioning, that some of the users have managed to dive into the codes of video cards, and find a way to make games like Star Wars find their way to better stability. However, it has been a bit difficult to achieve, and right there they have realized that companies have been a bit lazy on the subject.

It is worth saying that the team of Respawn Entertainment has given a statement to those who bought the version of pc of his recent game, commenting that they are working on making a patch for the most optimal version. And it is that although they have already released a couple of updates, it has not yet reached the point where it can be played as expected.

editor’s note: No doubt the PC issue has become complex, but it would be interesting to know where they were programming the vanilla version and see why they couldn’t optimize it on Steam. We’ll see if Cal’s adventure and more games improve over time.