Video game market analyst firm Newzoo has released its annual state of the game report console and PC marketshowing a 2.2% decline year on year. This is certainly a negative figure, but the report states that the situation is stabilizing and is about to return to normal, after the unnatural growth of 2020 and 2021 caused by the pandemic. Basically the numbers are returning to those of the pre-pandemic, as expected by many.

According to the findings, i PC gamers in 2022 there were 1.1 billion, while those consoles 611 million. The 2.2% drop was largely due to the 4.2% decline in the console market, as the PC market grew by 1.8%. According to Newzoo this would be due to fewer console launches and the fact that the PC market is less dependent on novelties.

Other numbers speak of a average playing time dropped 20% between 2021 and 2022, while both markets have become more egalitarian, with female and non-binary gamers now accounting for 40% of the total.

For the immediate future, Newzoo expects a confirmation of the results of the console market, thanks to the solution of the PS5 and Xbox Series X stock problem and the launch of a greater number of exclusives. Additionally, the report also discusses increased adoption of the live service model for monetization, with publishers focusing on creating content for existing users. Furthermore, a hybrid monetization formula will be embraced more, made up of in-game advertising and subscription services.