There is only one common event involving Latinos in the last 200 years that is included in most of the United States history books studied in schools: the appointment of Sonia Sotomayor as a Supreme Court justice. And little else. A study by John Hopkins University has shown that 87% of key themes in Latin history were not included in the texts or were mentioned in five sentences or less. “I have put that 87% into my program,” said Latin actor and director John Leguizamo in an interview in The Daily Show from Comedy Central. The program he refers to is a series of three documentary episodes that begins airing this Friday on the public television network PBS. “This is my most passionate project. “I think it is the most important thing I have done in my life,” he added.

Leguizamo has created and directed along with director and producer Ben DeJesus, American History: The Untold History of Latinos (American History: the Untold History of Latinos) in which they aim to remedy how the contribution of Latinos has been ignored throughout the history of the United States.

“I grew up in Queens and they told me the same story that they teach every child in America: that George Washington cut down his cherry tree, that Benjamin Franklin flew his kite… Guess what was missing: Us, the contribution of Latinos to this country ”says Leguizamo in the presentation of the documentary.

The idea came from Leguizamo’s last one-man show on Broadway, Latin History for Morons (Latin History for Idiots), about Latin heroes. DeJesus explains in an interview with EL PAÍS that the most difficult thing was getting the information, because it is not found in the books. “The perspective of history is that of those who won, who do not tell the whole truth. We had to discover all the material that was hidden and give the public an authentic document,” he says.

More than a dozen prominent historians, anthropologists and experts have participated in its creation. American History It also has the contribution of several actors such as Benjamin Bratt, Bryan Cranston, Rosario Dawson, Laurence Fishburne, Ethan Hawke, Edward James Olmos, Rosie Perez and Liev Schreiber.

The three episodes will try to remedy that void and show that Latinos were already in the country from the beginning. “This was Mexico, it was our land, many people believe that we are new here. With this documentary we want to change the image of Latinos and remember that this country was created with all immigrants,” he says.

The first episode tells the story of the cultural, social and scientific contributions of the great civilizations that were already on the continent before Columbus arrived – Olmecs, Mayans, Incas, Aztecs… – and what really led to their destruction.

“We didn’t dig the New York subway tunnels until just 100 years ago. 2,000 years before, the scientists and rulers of Teotihuacán built several tunnels dozens of feet underground without the use of machinery,” explains Leguizamo when visiting the Temple of the Feathered Serpent at the archaeological site located one hour from the Mexican capital.

“For me, Latinos are the most resilient people on Earth because we come from an almost complete genocide,” he maintains. “Our culture was destroyed, our religion, our language. And yet here we are adding $3.6 trillion to the US GDP annually.”

The second installment highlights the role that Latinos have played in shaping the identity of the United States since its inception, and how they have been instrumental in creating the nation despite facing severe discrimination.

According to the John Hopkins University report, only 28 of 222 important topics are covered well in history books, leaving aside many aspects of the Mexican-American War, the Spanish-American War, the acquisition of Puerto Rico or the Panama Canal. Instead, the most discussed issues are the purchase of land from Mexico by the United States and foreign policy with Latin America.

The poorly told story

“People don’t know where Latinos were at those times,” says Viviana López Green, director of the UnidosUS Racial Equality Initiative, who is behind the John Hopkins study. Since the study was conducted, in May 2023, this Latino organization has begun a campaign to expand coverage of the Hispanic contribution, distributing material based on suggestions received from teachers: prominent figures, the history of immigration and the fight for human rights.

“We are simply making sure that the history taught in K-12 classrooms is complete and accurate, and includes all the voices and everyone who has contributed to making this nation,” says López Green.

The last episode American History addresses the fight for civil rights for Latinos, the preservation of their cultural history and how they have contributed to the creation of an empire. “We learned things that neither I nor John knew. Many of the heroes of the American Revolution were Latino, there were more than 10,000 who fought in it,” says DeJesus.

One of the examples that appears is the case of Sylvia Méndez, a Mexican American who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. Méndez was a child when she was rejected from an all-white California public school. His father took the case to court and years before a sentence of Brown v. Board of Education declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional, the case of Mendez v. Westminster School District helped end separation in schools across the state.

The anti-immigration rhetoric that is being heard so much in the electoral campaign reinforces the idea that “Latinos have just arrived in the country and we want to put an end to that myth,” explains López Green. “By not being present in the books, we are giving them the power to define us and they want to show us as invaders, which is how the El Paso killer in Texas saw us,” he says, referring to the massacre of 23 people in a WalMart whose target were the latinos.

The premiere of American History It comes in the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, which President Joe Biden celebrated with a reception with Latinos from the world of politics and culture on September 19. Biden recognized the lack of representation that Latinos have in the country despite being almost 20% of the population and highlighted that 25% of school-age children are Hispanic. “What is going to happen in the next 10 or 12 years is going to change the dynamics of this country,” he stated, underscoring the growing relevance of the Latino community, which has become more evident with the proximity of the general elections on the 5th. November. Latinos are the demographic group that has grown the most since the last elections and with 36.2 million voters – four million more than in 2020 – they represent 14% of all citizens with the right to vote in the country.

“The history of America is the history of Latinos,” Biden told his guests. And he repeated it again at the gala held the next day by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The challenge now is to tell it.