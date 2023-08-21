Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 7:28 am

Capital Economics assesses that the approach of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC, its acronym in English) has a “limited” effect in the current framework and “is not enough, in itself at least, to put a floor on growth” in the country. In a comment to clients, the consultancy recalls that earlier this Monday (21) the PBoC reduced the 1-year reference rate (LPR) from 3.55% to 3.45%, but maintained the 5-year LPR, at 4.20%.

According to Capital, the PBoC’s rate cuts in recent days come amid growing concerns among policymakers about the health of China’s economy. The consultancy says that there was ample expectation for a cut of 15 basis points in the 1-year LPR this Monday, so the reduction was lower than expected. Capital sees policymakers still caring about the exchange rate, as evidenced by recent interventions in the forex market, “but now they seem more concerned about the economy”. She says this is “unsurprising” after a recent negative consumer price index (CPI), with credit growth “extremely contained” and stagnation in activity and spending.

In any case, the PBoC appears to be “taking a cautious approach to monetary policy”, believes Capital. Maintaining the 5-year rate suggests that the Chinese central bank is seeking a balance between supporting activity and responding to concerns about banks suffering from lower interest rates and falling profitability. Capital sees the PBoC’s recent cuts as having limited impact, but reckons there should be other measures, such as a reserve requirement cut, to further relax the policy. Still, the consultancy expects “only modest support” for credit growth and broader economic activity.